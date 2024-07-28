Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Franklin Focused Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Franklin Focused Growth ETF alerts:

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Franklin Focused Growth ETF stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $38.53.

About Franklin Focused Growth ETF

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Focused Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Focused Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.