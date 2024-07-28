Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.82 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

