Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $55.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

