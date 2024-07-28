Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $279,000 in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGEB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

