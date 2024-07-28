Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,814 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $818.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.