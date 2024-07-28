Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 265,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

WES opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

