Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Fortinet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 853,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 104,702 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.