Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,896 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,173 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

