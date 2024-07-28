Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $254.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

