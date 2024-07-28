Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $27.52 or 0.00040611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and approximately $302.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,185,162 coins and its circulating supply is 394,838,792 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

