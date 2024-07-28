Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.64

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.64 and traded as high as $16.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 709,535 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.