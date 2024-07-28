Audius Market Cap Tops $172.02 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. Audius has a total market cap of $172.02 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

