ATB Capital Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.36.

Capital Power Price Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$42.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.12.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

