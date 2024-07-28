ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report) by 175.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. ATAC US Rotation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 11.86% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

