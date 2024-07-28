AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.76% of AssetMark Financial worth $46,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,234. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

