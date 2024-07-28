Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in July

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascom Stock Performance

Shares of Ascom stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Ascom has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

