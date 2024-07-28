Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in July

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ascom Stock Performance
Shares of Ascom stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Ascom has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.84.
About Ascom
