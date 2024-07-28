ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

