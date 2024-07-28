Ardor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $71.21 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00040387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.