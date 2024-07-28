Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.28 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $86.23 million and approximately $39.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.