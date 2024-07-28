Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $834.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

