Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.35. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 254,460 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 136.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 523,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

