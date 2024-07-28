ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in July

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.2 days.
ARB Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARBFF remained flat at $25.25 during trading on Friday. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.
ARB Company Profile
