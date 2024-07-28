ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in July

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.2 days.

ARB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBFF remained flat at $25.25 during trading on Friday. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

