Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Anglo American Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,733.33.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

