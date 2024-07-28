Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,436.0 days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock remained flat at $28.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

