Analyzing Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SilverBow Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.15%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66% Permianville Royalty Trust 22.92% 17.89% 17.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.48 $297.72 million $7.40 5.10 Permianville Royalty Trust $45.21 million 1.10 $10.60 million $0.30 5.03

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

