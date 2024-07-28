Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $123.86

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

NTES stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $103,658,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 804.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,753 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

