Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $10.36

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.36.
Several analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
HBM opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.82.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
