Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $10.36

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,046,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 247,002 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $773,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60,870.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $518,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

