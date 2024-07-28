Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) rose 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
Ampol Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.
About Ampol
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.