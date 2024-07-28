Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. On average, analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 836,535 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 493,046 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

