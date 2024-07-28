Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.140-0.300 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

