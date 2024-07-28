Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.47. 2,697,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

