Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $983.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $208,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $545,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

