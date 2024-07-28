Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 14,927 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 516,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,613,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 170,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,477. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

