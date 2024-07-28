Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,884,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,851 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Altice USA by 676.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,459,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,734 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,914,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,246. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $814.13 million, a PE ratio of 177.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

