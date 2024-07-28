Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $200.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.