Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 4.0 %
ALSN stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
