Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

