Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

