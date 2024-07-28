Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $23.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00040436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,799,376 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

