Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Alamos Gold worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $64,117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3,490.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,213,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,426,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,329. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

