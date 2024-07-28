Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $96.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.65.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,334 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.