Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,901 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $59,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AEM traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

