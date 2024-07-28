AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.14

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.14 and traded as high as C$8.44. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 21,248 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.14. The firm has a market cap of C$542.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$134,480.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 147,060 shares of company stock worth $1,237,491. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

