African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Update

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 614,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of African Agriculture stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. African Agriculture has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in African Agriculture stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in African Agriculture Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAGR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 558,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 5.91% of African Agriculture at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

