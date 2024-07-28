Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,182. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.46.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

