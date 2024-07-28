Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,032 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

