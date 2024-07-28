Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after purchasing an additional 691,497 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

