Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCAR
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.