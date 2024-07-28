Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCM opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

