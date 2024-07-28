Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 448,003 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 104,422 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $885,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

